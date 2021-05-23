As India’s COVID-19 situation remains grim, everyone is pooling in resources and doing their bit to help others. A statement from the Indian High Commission in Abuja said citizens have shown enormous patriotism to contribute towards ameliorating the situation.

Two sisters, Mehak and Rhea Singhal, from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, have been helping confirm availability of COVID-19 resources by calling up hospitals, oxygen factories and cylinder vendors, and more daily.

Also Manoj Gupta, manager of a stainless steel factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, has opened the oxygen plant of the factory for all just as

Sujata Rampuria, a home-chef from Kolkata, has been cooking free meals for COVID-19 patients.

Some NGOs and volunteers across India have also risen to challenge in all-out battle against the pandemic. Many NGOs, organisations and volunteers are actively engaged in helping those in need by providing food, shelter, running errands, care among others, the statement said.

Seeing entire families get affected by the pandemic has led to several people volunteering to make and deliver home-cooked food to COVID-19 -hit households in Gurugram (Haryana).

The non-profit organization links chefs with Government hospital to provide free, healthy meals for the medical fraternity, under pressure from pandemic just as Jaipur sisters offer helping hand to COVID-19 -hit families with free home-cooked food

Pooja, 37, and Vandana, 49, are rapidly becoming saviours for virus-infected families in Jaipur, which is recording an average of over 3,000 new cases and nearly 40 deaths each day.

In the same vein, survivors of the pandemic Disha Madan and her whole family that recovered from COVID-19 have decided to look after the people who are a part of their lives.

This communal effort has added to the government’s effort to mitigate the impact of the pandemic in India, which has suffered from a second wave.