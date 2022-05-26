The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries conducted across the states of the federation yesterday produced governorship candidates for the 2023 general election.

This is even as delegates of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) are set elect governorship and state Houses of Assembly candidates across the states today.

Already, the plethora of aspirants who initially signified interests for the APC governorship primaries have been pruned through the party’s screening exercise.

In states where the incumbent governors are running for a second term, the state chapters of APC have adopted them as sole candidate in the governorship primary elections.

Most of the incumbents governors were returned unopposed, though it does not exempt them from primaries which require them to be affirmed.”

For PDP, it was a harvest of governorship flag bears yesterday.

In Adamawa State, incumbent Governor Ahmadu Fintiri secured a return ticket to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 governorship race.

Although Fintiri was the sole aspirant in the contest, he scored 663 votes during the primary election held at Mahmud Ribadu Square in Yola, the state capital

His main opponent, Ambassador Jameel Mohammed, who bought the governorship nomination and expression of interest forms, did not show up for screening conducted by the party and, therefore, didn’t participate in the primary.

The chairman of the electoral committee, Gibon Kataps, said five votes were voided by the committee during the exercise.

In his acceptance speech, Fintiri thanked the delegates for voting for him again to have a second mandate to serve the people of the state.

In Oyo, the state governor, Seyi Makinde, emerged the winner of the governorship primary of the PDP to contest the 2023 election for a second term in office.

At the primary held at Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, Makinde polled a total of 1,040 votes to defeat his challenger, Barrister Hazeem Gbolarunmi who had two votes.

The returning officer, Ben Obi, represented by Abdullahi MaiBasia who announced the result, said Makinde emerged the PDP governorship candidate for Oyo State having polled the highest number of votes.

Earlier, Barr. Hazeem Gbolarumi, had stepped down for Governor Makinde while addressing the delegates.

Gbolarumi had stated that his stepping down was necessitated by his observation that politics is a game of numbers and Makinde had the numbers to win both the primary and general election.

In Kwara State, there was palpable tension in Ilorin, the state capital, as the gubernatorial candidates of both the APC and the PDP are expected to emerge between yesterday and today.

Chairman of the APC in the state, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, however dropped a hint that Governor AbdulRazaq would emerge the sole candidate for the party.

In Akwa State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, the anointed candidate of Governor Emmanuel Udom and the immediate past commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, was declared winner of the governorship primary held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

He got 993 of the 1,018 votes cast by the party delegates from the 31 local government areas of the state.

The deputy governor of Edo State, Mr Phillips Shuaibu, who chaired the governorship primary, announced Eno as the winner of the race.

Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, Akan Okon, James Iniama, Onofiok Luke, Ide Owodiong Idemeko and other aggrieved aspirants, had earlier issued a statement withdrawing from the race.

They cited a pending court case at the Abuja High Court bordering on alleged use of unapproved Ad-Hoc delegates for the contest.

However, Governor Emmanuel, who arrived the stadium when counting of votes was going on, commended the outcome of the exercise, which he described as free, fair and transparent.

He applauded PDP stakeholders and delegates for making the right choice in choosing Eno, enjoining them to make the necessary sacrifice for enthronement of the new administration in 2023.

In Bauchi, a former secretary to the state government, Barrister Ibrahim Mohammed Kashim, emerged governorship candidate of the PDP unopposed.

The affirmation of the former SSG was done after members of the party expressed lack of interest for the seat.

The delegates in Bauchi expectedly voted Kashim to confirm him as the governorship candidate of the party with 655 votes.

Speaking to reporters shortly after announcement of the result, Kashim commended PDP leadership and delegates for finding him worthy to be the party’s flagbearer for the 2023 elections.

He called on stakeholders of the party to join hands with him to ensure the success of the PDP in forthcoming 2023 general elections.

On his part, Bauchi State PDP chairman, Hamza Kosher Akuyam said the process through which Barrister Kashim emerged is very transparent, free and fair.

In Benue, Speaker the state House of Assembly, Hon Titus Uba, emerged the flag bearer of the PDP in the governorship primary in the state.

Announcing the results, a former PDP spokesperson and returning officer of the governorship primary, Bode Ojomu, said the total number of accredited delegates for the exercise were 851.

According to him, six persons contested im the primary, including the current Speaker of the Benue Slstate House of Assembly, Uba; the current deputy governor, Engr. Benson Abounu; Prof. Dennis Ityavyar; Engr Ben Akarkar; Dominic Ucha and Dr Paul Angya.

He said, “After sorting and counting, Rt Hon. Uba scored a total votes of 731, followed by engr. Abounu who got 81 votes, with prof.Tyavyar scoring 2 votes and Dr Paul Angya and Rt. Hon Ucha scoring one vote each, while engr. Ben Akarkar got zero vote”.

Addressing people after his victory, Uba who commended Governor Samuel Ortom; national chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, all those who stepped down for him, delegates and party faithful for keeping faith with him said, “With your support, we will collectively surmount all the challenges and responsibilities to develop the State”

The Gombe State chapter of the PDP yesterday picked Mohammed Jibrin Barde from Gombe local government area as its governorship candidate for the 2023 general election.

He defeated his closest rival, Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna, with 160 votes against 119.

Other contestants were Dr Ali Gombe from Gombe local government; Ya’u Gimba Kumo from Akko local government; Air Vice Marshall Shehu Adamu Fura from Gombe local government and Babayo Ardo.

A total of 328 delegates cast their votes during the election, while two others were barred for turning up at the venue late after the completion of delegates’ accreditation.

An aspirant, Adamu Shehu, who came third polled 18 votes, the former managing director of federal mortgage bank Ya’u Kumo scored one vote, while the remaining contestants scored zero vote.

IN Enugu, a former chief of staff, Barrister Peter Mbah, won the gubernatorial primary of the PDP.

Mbah, an oil magnet, emerged the flagbearer of the party after defeating nine other aspirants.

Seven aspirants, including Engr. Erasmus Anime, Nwabueze Ugwu, a former deputy governor of the state, Ralph Nwoye, stepped down for Mba before the commencement of the primary election which took place at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

He scored 790 votes to defeat Chidioke Edoga who scored 9 votes, while a former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekeremadu, scored I vote.

Ekeremadu announced his withdrawal from the primary before the commencement of the exercise.

Yesterday, a former governor of Old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo, announced Mbah as his anointed candidate.

The chairman of the PDP gubernatorial primary, Senator Ambuno Sunday, declared Mbah winner of the primary election.

The governorship primary in Asaba, capital of Delta State, has produced Chief Sheriff Oborevwori as winner.

The process commenced at about 2:45pm after the chairman of the seven-man PDP electoral committee led by Ndubuisi Nwobu read the names of the 14 governorship aspirants to the delegates.

Nwobu, while declaring the result, announced Chief Oborevwori winner after scoring 597, followed by Olorogun David Edevbie who scored 113.

Senator James Manager scored 83 votes to clinch third position.

Of the 14 governorship aspirants vying for the PDP ticket, only 13 of them were present at the venue.

A former minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi; former Governors James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan boycotted the venue of the primary.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and Ndudi Elumelu, as well as other party leaders were among those present during the primary

Former vice chancellor, Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU), Prof Uche Ikonne emerged as winner of the governorship primary election in Abia State.

As predicted by LEADERSHIP two days ago, Ikonne polled 468 votes at the Umuahia Township Stadium in the state capital to beat his closesest rival Mayor Lucky Igbokwe who scored 45.

The result also indicated that Senator Enyi Abaribe got 5, Enyinnaya Nwafor 4, Sampson Orji 4, Ude Oko Chukwu 6, Emma Nwaka 4, Ncheta Omerekpe 3, Prof Gregory Ibe 2, and Ezinwanyi Jonah 5.

Announcing the result, the returning officer and the former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Ayo Fayos,e said 8 votes were voided.

Congratulating Ikonne for the victory, he said, “I hereby present to the people of Abia State, Prof Uche Ikonne, who has satisfied all the requirements to become the candidate of our great party”.

In his response, Ikonne said his victory was “a sumptuous opportunity” to become the flag bearer of the ruling party, assuring that he would lead it to retain power in the election.”

His rivals had earlier in the day announced their withdrawal from the contest, which they alleged was a confirmation of a script written by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

They had cited irregularities and alleged imposition of delegates, stating that it is in contravention of the Electoral Act and constitution of the PDP.

According to the aspirants, the Abia State chapter of the party never held any congress to elect the 3-man ad-hoc delegates who voted at the governorship primary election.

In Nasarawa, Hon David Emmanuel Ombugadu, a former House of Representatives membe, was declared winner of the PDP governorship primary election in the state.

Mr Bature Musa, chairman of the electoral committee, declared Ombugadu winner of the primary election held in Nasarawa local government Council of the state on Wednesday.

Musa said Ombugadu polled 247 votes to defeat retired Gen Nuhu Angbazo who scored 203 votes.

He said total delegates for the primary election was 182 but 181 were accredited to vote and voted, while one delegate was absent.

“Having secured a total of 247, I therefore declare Hon. David Ombugadu the winner of the Nasarawa state governorship primary election,” he said.

Mr Labaran Maku, a former Minister of Information and aspirant, withdrew from the contest during the process.

In Jigawa, Mustapha Sule Lamido emerged the gubernatorial flag bearer of PDP in the state for the forthcoming general election.

Mustapha Lamido was elected as PDP candidate during the party gubernatorial primary election held at Dutse stadium.

Announcing the result, the Chairman electoral panel, Isah Ahmed, said Sule-Lamido scored 829 votes out of the 832 casted votes, while the second candidate, Alhaji Saleh Shehu, did not score a single vote.

The chairman however announced that three votes were invalid.

In his acceptance speech Mustapha Lamido said:l, “I most sincerely accept this nomination with humility, modesty and determination”.

The chairman Adsmawa State PDP, Col. Agbu Kefas (rtd), won the PDP gubernatorial primary election conducted at Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo, Taraba State capital.

Kefas contested the election with seven other gubernatorial aspirants under the party in the state.

Announcing the result of the election, the chief electoral officer of the primary election, Dr. Kabiru Joro, declared that Kefas scored 443 votes to defeat his opponents.

“Agbu Kefas scored 443 votes, his second runner Prof. Joseph Albasu Kunini scored 37 votes, while the third runner Prof. Jerome Nyame scored 24 votes.

“Sen. Joel Danlami Ikenya, the fourth runner, scored 11 votes, while the fifth runner Bubajod Mafindi polled 6 votes.”

A former local government chairman and the PDP senatorial candidate in the 2019 general election for Yobe North, Alhaji Sheriff Abdu, won the 2023 governorship primary election of the party in Yobe State.

Abdu won the election after beating Dr Ali Adamu Tikau and Alhaji Abba Gana Tata who came second and third respectively.

Announcing the result in shortly after the electionin Damaturu, the chairman of Yobe State PDP electoral panel, Dr. Aminu, said Taura Abdullahi a total of 539 delegates out of 551 were accredited with only 6 invalid votes.

“As you are aware we have peacefully and successfully conducted this elections and three aspirants contested namely, Dr. Ali Adamu Tikau who scored a 129 votes, Alhaji Abba Gana Tata 109 votes and Alhaji Sheriff Abdu who scored 295 votes.

“Therefore, as the returning officer of this election, I hereby declare Alhaji Sheriff Abdu as returned governorship candidate for the PDP for 2023 elections having scored the highest number of valid votes in this election.”

Mohammed Ali Jajari clinched the PDP governorship ticket to contest the 2023 gubernatorial election in Borno State.

The PDP primary election committee chairman in Borno, Mr Abdulrahman Bobboi while declaring result of the election on Wednesday in Maiduguri said Jajari polled 487 votes to defeat Mohammed Alkali Imam who polled 362 votes.

Bobboi said,” As the chairman of the election committee and by the power conferred on me, I declare Mohammed Ali Jajari winner of the election. He is the Borno State PDP gubernatorial candidate.

He thanked the security personnel and other officials for seeing that the conduct of the primary election was peaceful.

LEADERSHIP reports that the defeated party leader Imam have been a serial contestant of the Governorship elections in the State prior to the election.

Both party agents of the candidates expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the election promising that all hands will be on deck to ensure that PDP emerged victorious in all elective positions in the State.

Meanwhile, the Niger State PDP has postponed the primary by 24 hours.

The electoral committee chairman and deputy governor of BayelsabState, Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo, announced this at the start of the convention.

LEADERSHIP gathered that it was postponed to give all delegates opportunity to get their means of Identification like National Drivers’ License, National Identity Card and other means of Identification as demanded by the complaining aspirants.

Hopes of delegates were dashed when four out of the five aspirants vying for the Governorship ticket insisted that the delegates can only be accredited if they identified themselves properly.

The complaint came from four of the Aspirants: Alhaji Sani Idris Kutigi, Alhaji Sidi Abdul, Former Minister of Sports, Barrister Abdulrahman Gimba and Engr Abubakar Isah Jankara had threatened to stage a walk out if their demand of ensuring proper identification of all the propose 800 delegates is not carried out.

Engineer Abdullahi Isah Jankara who spoke on behalf of other aggrieved aspirants said the exercise can only go ahead if each of the delegates can properly identify themselves with either a national drivers Licence, National identity card or International passports.

The chairman of the Electoral panel, Mr. Ewhrudjakpo had attempted to pacify them by explaining that the 25 Local government Chairmen should be allowed to identify their members all fell on deaf ears, as they insisted on their demand.

The gubernatorial primary of the PDP in Kwara State was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere.

However, the results of the shadow election may not be ready until midnight Wednesday.

As at the time of filing this report, only delegates from 12 local government areas of the state had cast their votes.

The delay in the commencement of the primary, LEADERSHIP learnt, was due to efforts by the party’s leadership to ensure the emergence of a consensus candidate out of the three aspirants seeking to flag the PDP flag during the 2023 general elections.

The party’s leadership’s efforts, LEADERSHIP learnt, did not yield fruitful results, hence the resort to voting.

The local government areas that have voted included Moro,Baruten,Ekiti,Offa,Isin,Ifelodun,Irepodun Oke-ero,Patigi,Edu,Ilorin West and Asa.

The remaining local government areas whose delegates were yet to cast their votes are Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Oyun and Kaiama.

The three PDP gubernatorial aspirants are Alh Abdullahi Tamman, Prof Mohammed Gana and Hon. Aliyu Ahman-Pategi.

The fourth aspirant, Baba Idris, had early Wednesday announced his withdrawal from the race.

As preparation for governorship primaries of the Plateau state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party gets under way delegates and aspirants are yet to arrive at Langfield Resort Rayfield venue of the exercise.

Our correspondent who monitored the exercise at the time of filing this report observed that most of the aspirants camped their delegates in hotels providing them with sumptuous meals before they were moved to the venue of the primary election .

Meanwhile, the party has denied reports on social media alleging that it has endorsed one of the aspirants for the Governorship seat of Plateau State come 2023.

According to a press statement issued in Jos by the party publicity secretary Mr. John Akans said for the avoidance of doubt, the said allegation is a product of mischief and fraudsters working to take advantage of their unsuspecting party members and aspirants.

He appealed to stakeholders and delegates to adhere to notice and procedure of election as released by the committee put in place by NWC inline with the democratic process and therefore they should vote capacity and competence in line with the policy thrust of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ).

“For the avoidance of doubt our leader Da J D Jang CON has played a fatherly role throughout the process of the primaries from State Assembly to Senate without interfering by endorsing any candidate, and so the Governorship is not exceptional”.

Akans argued that as a party they have maintained their stand in providing a level playing ground for all aspirants throughout the primaries and they are poised to do same for the Governorship having done that throughout the last process

He explained that members of the public particularly aspirants, delegates and critical stakeholders of the party should disregard the rumour going round that Da J D Jang has endorsed a candidate neither the party has done so.

He added that the contest is open to all aspirants, and delegates will vote based on the competence and capacity of aspirants that have showcased his potential to the party and the people of Plateau state.

Rivers: Fubara Emerges PDP Guber Candidate

Former Accountant-General of Rivers State, Siminilaye, on Wednesday night emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State.

Fubara, who seems to be the preferred candidatte of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, scored 724, out of the 898 votes cast by delegates.

He was declared winner of the PDP governorship primary election by Professor Walter Loto, who served as the Returning Officer.