By Michael Oche,

Trade unions in Africa operating under the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-AFRICA) have commended the role played by migrant workers as the world battles to defeat the coronavirus.

In a statement to mark the 2020 International Migrants’ Day, the trade unions said migrants were reporting to work in hospitals as nurses, doctors, laboratory technicians and ambulance drivers amid the pandemic

“They were on the streets as cleaners and those disinfecting the streets against the virus; as scientists and health experts working hours-on-end to develop treatment medicines and vaccines against the virus and those in the supply chains producing and distributing essential supplies. We will not forget the farmers in the fields sweating to ensure that food for nourishment is available. They deserve roses and not thorns,” the statement by ITUC-AFRICA General Secretary, Kwasi Adu-Amankwah emphasized.

There are an estimated 272 million migrants scattered all over the corners of the world. In commemoration of this year’s Migrants Day, the African Trade union body is stepping up its campaign to accentuate the voices of the migrants and that their rights and dignity should be upheld and respected.

The Trade unions lamented that the COVID-19 has exposed the weak implementation of the Global Compact on Migration, adding that it was observed that migrants’ rights were regressed in the course of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the regional body, aside from massive job and income losses that migrants suffered as the pandemic rages, they were subjected to all forms of egregious abuses such as social exclusion, humiliation, discrimination and exploitation.

“Where and when migrants had to work, they were not provided adequate personal protective equipment against COVID-19.

Millions of migrants who work in homes, mostly women, were subjected to extra and long hours of work without compensation and quite a number were victims of physical abuses such as beating and torture, sexual harassment and rape,” the statement added.

ITUC-AFRICA reiterated that GCM represents a multilateral approach to achieve a pro-rights approach to the governance of migration, expressing concerns that the needed political will and global cooperation to drive the attainment of the goals set out in the 23 objectives are peripheral and weak.

“ITUC-Africa calls for governments across the globe to pay more attention to the plight of migrants and make conscious provisions for the protection and guarantee of their human and labour rights as we all battle to defeat COVID-19. We urge governments to take genuine steps to improve health and safety conditions at workplaces and communities and to make adequate provisions for personal protective equipment for workers, including migrants,” The statement reads further.

The regional trade union body also call for the ratification of enabling standards and instruments that will aid in the guarantee of the rights of migrants.

Particularly, it called on African governments to ratify International Labour Organisation Conventions 143 (Migrant Workers – Supplementary Provisions); 189 (Decent Work for Domestic Workers) and 190 (Violence and Harassment)