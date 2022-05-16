Former governors of Kano State Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Senator Ibrahim Shekarau are planning a gang up against the incumbent Kano State governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje ahead of the forthcoming general election.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the duo held closed door meeting when Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso paid an impromptu visit yesterday to Senator Ibrahim Shekarau at his Mundubawa Palatial Mansion.

Shekarau who is holding the traditional title of Sardaunan Kano and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso was said to have made comparative analysis of why they need each other to ensure victory against the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Dr Ganduje during the general election.

He said so many things bind him together with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and it include similarities in their ways of life and the positions they held in the past which was purely an act of God.

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau described Kwankwaso as a brother and co-traveller in the struggle for the emancipation of the Talakawas.

He noted that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso surrendered power to him as governor of Kano State and he equally handed power to him as governor. He added that Kwankwaso became a minister of defence under Olusegun Obasanjo, while he (Shekarau) also served as a minister of education under President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said Kwankwaso was elected as a senator representing Kano Central and he served one term and when he was going, he handed over to him and that he is still serving as a senator presently.

“He was a member of PDP before he defected to APC, while I was in APC and decamped to PDP under GEJ reign. What is left now is for me to join NNPP as he kept knocking on my doors for me to come and join him for another fresh journey which is not PDP nor APC ,” he added.

He said, “ We are still studying the possibility of joining the NNPP, we are making wider consultations before we arrive at a final decision.

“We want to take it boldly with the consent of all our supporters so that if we want to move, we will not leave any stone unturned.”

On his part, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwso said he was at Shekarau’s Mundubawa residence to pay homage to him and to call on him to join hand with him to form a formidable group that will help in rescuing the state from the hands of its destroyers.

“I call on you to come forward and work towards changing the face of Kano and the glory of the state must be restored through our collective efforts. We must stand up and look forward for a greater Kano,” he said.

Kwankwaso said they need each other to achieve their collective aspirations and with the way NNPP had been embraced by the people of the state the sky would be the limit.