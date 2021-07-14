The old African proverb which says “if you educate a man you educate an individual, but if you educate a woman wyou educate a family (nation)” is a pioneer for realizing the importance of women’s education when men predominated education opportunities. This maxim recognizes the benefit of education and has repeatedly become the motivation for global development efforts to offer education opportunities for women.

Amina Mohammed is a living testimony of this age-long adage. A mother of six, she rose from humble upbringing to become a government minister and the United Nation’s second in command. Coming from a region in sub-Saharan Africa which has the highest number of out-of-school children, and which is still facing low female literacy rates and high gender disparity in the enrolment of formal schooling, her odyssey up the ladder of success is indeed a source of inspiration to the girl-child living in largely patriarchic societies.

Recently celebrating her diamond jubilee and reappointed for another five-year term as Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations along with her principal, Antonio Guterres, she seems unstoppable and poised to attain greater heights. With this, she thus becomes the third woman and second African woman to serve in this role. A development advocate through and through, she also doubles as the chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group.

Her extension in office will no doubt further encourage more women across around the world to aspire to greater heights of leadership positions and dream beyond the borders of their country. Her story is one of breaking entrenched barriers of female representation. She continues to rise above the norm which dictates that women shouldn’t and cannot attain certain goals and positions in our clime. She is indeed an Amazon, worthy of celebrating.

The chocolate loving, perfume addict is a versatile and accomplished mobilizer, as well as project coordinator. The top diplomat and politician is also a staunch advocate of quality education for women and the girl-child as well as gender equality. She is also a humanitarian at heart. Along with her children some decades back, she established a 250-bed hospital in her home state of Gombe. Apparently, this was borne out of her childhood ambition of becoming a nurse like her mother.

A proud Muslim and always fashionably clad in Islamic inspired veils, breaking barriers and stamping her indelible foot prints in every position she has held seem to come naturally to her. Attempting to meet some of the world’s most intractable crisis and developmental challenges head on is what drives her. From 2002 to 2005, she was responsible for coordinating the Task Force on Gender and Education for the UN Millennium Project. She also served as the Senior Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan on the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

In 2005, she was charged with the coordination of Nigeria’s debt relief funds toward the achievement of the MDGs. Her mandate included designing a Virtual Poverty Fund with innovative approaches to poverty reduction, budget coordination and monitoring, as well as providing advice on pertinent issues regarding poverty, public sector reform and sustainable development. She also served as National Commissioner, Human Rights Commission from 2005 to 2007.

After years in the private sector, she first joined the UN in 2012, as Special Adviser to the then Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon with the responsibility for post-2015 development planning. She led the process that resulted in the global agreement around the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the creation of the Sustainable Development Goals after the MDGs ran its course.

She came back home after this sojourn to serve as Minister of Environment in the cabinet of the current President from November 2015 to February 2017. Under this capacity she became Nigeria’s representative in the African Union Reform Steering Committee which was chaired by Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

A woman of many hats, it surely doesn’t come as a surprise as her stellar performance has attracted both local and international recognition. In 2006, she was conferred the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) by the Nigerian government. In 2007 she was inducted into the Nigerian Women’s Hall of Fame. A decade later, she was awarded the Diplomat of the Year and the following year, she was among the BBC’s 100 most influential Women in the world for her work as Deputy Secretary General of the UN.

No wonder there are currently whispers in certain quarters that she will make an excellent UN Secretary General after the tenure of her principal. If this comes to fruition, she will become the first woman to occupy that position. It is also not farfetched when the first female elected African president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf while commemorating her 60th birthday, described her as a “force of nature and consensus builder” urging Nigerians to look to her as the country’ first female president.

Nigeria has never had it better on the international scene with many Nigerians occupying top positions in influential organizations around the world. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala is currently heading the World Trade Organization, making history by becoming the first woman and first African to head such an influential organization. She is also an inspiration for women and the girl-child around the world.

Akinwunmi Adesina who was unanimously re-elected to a second term last year, is currently the President of the African Development Bank. Mohamed Sanusi Barkindo is the current Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). He is also the longest serving delegate to OPEC. Bukar Tijani is the Assistant Director General, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), while Bola Adesola is currently the Co-Vice Chair to the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, UN Global Compact.

These are just some Nigerians doing the nation proud and flying the nation’s flag high in the various organizations they head. Nigeria needs to leverage on their positions and experiences. Already Ngozi Okonjo Iweala is blazing the trail by prioritizing Nigeria as a vaccine production hub. This will translate to jobs for teeming youths and boost for the economy. Pursuing permanent membership on the UN Security Council should also be leveraged on, as this will afford Nigeria front row seat in influencing global affairs.

It is said that we must find ways to celebrate people’s lives and contributions while they are still alive. I join other Nigerians, the UN and the international community to commemorate Amina Mohammed on her diamond jubilee and re-appointment as Deputy Secretary General of the UN. I pray Allah grant her good health and more years to continue to perform and “work her magic” in various capacities. I also urge the upcoming Nigerian generation of female leaders to prioritize education and use their platforms to advocate for quality education for the girl-child as well as promote women equality and empowerment.