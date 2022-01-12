International attention turned Nigeria yesterday as the United Nations (UN) reappointed Amina Mohammed as its deputy secretary-general.

In a swift reaction to the development, President Muhammadu Buhari felicitated with her and assured the former minister of environment of the prayers and support of Nigerians, especially the Federal Executive Council (FEC), where she served before her appointment.

The president in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, sent appreciation to the UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, for the confidence reposed on Mohammed, by giving her another opportunity to serve the global body and humanity, which he described as further enhancing the voice and presence of Nigeria.

Buhari said Mohammed’s dedication to duty has always been exceptional, and her interest in improving the livelihood of people, through personal and institutional efforts, continues to stand her out, affirming that she remains an inspiration to many women in Nigeria, Africa and the global community.

The president joined the family, friends and associates of the technocrat and diplomat in celebrating the well-deserved reappointment and wished her the best on the next rung of the leadership ladder.

Also, apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) congratulated Mohammed on her appointment for a second term.

The forum, in a statement issued yesterday by its national publicity secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, said, “We are very happy that the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres has found her worthy of holding such an office in a global organisation not only once but twice”.

ACF said Mohammed has proved that she is a woman of substance and rewards not only to the North, but to Nigeria, Africa and the world.

“We are proud of her records while she worked for us here in Nigeria and even more proud of the records of competence and dedicated service she exported to the United Nations,” he said.