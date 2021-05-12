ADVERTISEMENT

I have always longed to be an entrepreneur ever since I was a child and also loved the passion of helping people.

I run Mins Catering, a world class establishment with a whole dimension to event planning and catering services. It is geared towards planning and catering at all kinds of event such as parties, weddings, church events, burial ceremonies, government functions. We add fun and satisfaction through foods for your event.

I have been in the business for quite some years back but it was officially defined last two years and now incorporated with the CAC.

Allah has kept me going because He has been my hope and strength. He gives me wonderful friends that always encourage me and also the quote that states “Winners Never Quit.”

I attended Hassan Ibrahim Gwarzo Secondary School, Kano. I hold a BSc/MSc in Business & Management from Istanbul University, Turkey.

Young people don’t need to wait for an opportunity or idea to hit them. They need to start building their future now. The sooner you start working towards a goal, the sooner your knowledge, experience and money start compounding. Later in life, commitments can intrude. Let us try and engage ourselves. A lot of works that the old generation are leaving for us, such as catering, tailoring, farming, furniture making are there for us the new generation to pick up and make exploits with them.

Mrs Amina Yakubu is a native of Kano State, based in Abuja. A friendly person, good thinker, flexible and very simple.

Cooking, music, reading, making reasonable friends, children, adventure and travelling; appeal to Mrs Yakubu.