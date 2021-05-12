By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka,

The Force Headquarters, Abuja has taken over investigation into the ammunition-laden truck that fell and spilled live bullets in Anambra State.

The lorry said to be fully loaded with live ammunition had fallen into a ditch somewhere along Awka road in Onitsha, the commercial city of Ana bra state last Sunday.

Sources in the commercial town had told LEADERSHIP that following the incident, the driver of the truck was arrested while his conductor escaped.

Spokesperson of the Anambra State police Command, DSP Ikechukwu Ikenga, who earlier asked the people of the state not to panic over the incident, yesterday told LEADERSHIP that investigation into the incident had been taken over by the Force Headquarters in the nation’s capital.

Ikenga said, “In addition to my previous details on the lone accident involving a truck on 9th May, 2021, along Awka, onitsha expressway (road), the case has been taking over by Police High Command in Abuja”.

Ikenga had earlier stated that the matter would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a thorough investigation.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the Presidency directed that the matter should be investigated thoroughly which was the reason the Force Headquarters took over the investigation from Anambra state police command.

It was however gathered that what the lorry was carrying were cartridges paid for by two Onitsha-based businessmen about a year ago, but, the items were only delivered to them just last week.

“The items are carriage owned two Onitsha based businessmen. They are into importation. I think they have license to import those cartridges. So they have been running helter skelter to get the items released to them, because they paid for them about a year ago.

“ But because of the manner the news was carried by the media, solders came with their truck and carried the cartridges”, a source at the SCID, Awka told LEADERSHIP yesterday.

