Global Human rights group, Amnesty International (AI), has decried the incessant killings in Kaduna and Plateau states, stressing that in the last 30 days over 112 people have been killed in the two states even as many more have been displaced.

A statement issued yesterday by the director Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, also frowned at the failure of the Nigerian authorities to protect the right to life, which had led to a month of bloody attacks on both farmers and herders, in parts of the two states.

AI said that apart from the 112 people killed, 160 were abducted and thousands displaced in communities in Kaduna and Plateau states from July to 5 August 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our findings show that despite clear signs that there will be retaliatory attacks, enough is not being done to prevent the bloodshed, thereby fueling the ongoing circle of violence. Beyond issuing statements and condemning attacks after they happen; government needs to rein in on attackers and bring suspects to justice,” the statement said.

According to the group’s investigation, at least 78 people were killed and 160 abducted by bandits between 3rd July and 5th August 2021 in Kaduna state including 121 school children of Bethel Baptist Church High School.

The group said further that “At least 34 people have been killed in Plateau state, including 7 herders who were attacked on 1st July at Dogon Gaba.

, two others were lynched at Fusa Village while trying to locate their missing cow.”