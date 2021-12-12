The Presidential Amnesty Office has faulted the senate on its query on a fake supply of stationery and consultancy services worth N187million that took place under the watch of Col. Milland Dixon Dikio as interim administrator of the scheme.

According to the Amnesty Office, the purported reports suggesting that the transactions were done within Dikio’s tenure were the latest work of mischief makers, desperately seeking to discredit the interim administrator.

According the special adviser to Dikio on media, Mr. Neotabase Egbe, in a statement, the incident occurred in 2017, and the circular for the query succinctly captured the date and other details.

According to the statement, it was inconceivable for the reports to give the impression that the senate summoned Dikio for allegedly paying N187million for supply of stationery and consultancy fee for end of year meeting and vocational training.

Egbe stressed that the notice of the query which had 2017 payment voucher would have ordinarily made them avoid the gross misrepresentation of the issue.

He said the amnesty office at no time received series of invitations from the senate as claimed by the reports.

According to him Dikio has high regard for institutions of government saddled with the responsibility of carrying out its statutory function.

ADVERTISEMENT

Egbe said: “The report widely circulated in some national dailies does not represent the true situation of things. The said incident for the supply of stationery and consultancy services for end of year, happened way back in 2017.

“It was therefore surprising that for obvious monetary gains, mischief and deliberate action to discredit the interim administrator, the authors of the story couldn’t verify from the office.

“Even the nomenclature of the office from the circular shows that the occupant of the office was still referred to as Special Adviser, whereas since the coming of Dikio, it has been rightly changed as Administrator”, he said.