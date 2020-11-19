By EMAMEH GABRIEL |

The interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), has declared that the presidential amnesty programme will no longer be an Abuja-based business as he is now focused on taking the programme to people in the region as against what was the practice in the past.

Col. Dixion also sought synergy with state governors and local government administrators in the Niger Delta to strengthen the programme.

He made the assertion when he visited Association of Niger Delta Monarchs of Nigeria in Port Harcourt on a tour he tagged: “Back to the Region.”

The new Amnesty boss who was received by the executive chairman/general coordinator of the association, His Majesty King (Captain) F.N Okurakpo Odhe ll (JP), the Odio-Logbo Of Okugbe Isoko Kingdom and his Council at their liaison office in Port Harcourt, said he has come to see the monarchs to draw from their wisdom as he embarks on the onerous task of repositioning the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“I have come to draw from your wisdom because in that process, we will get to the kernel of the matter and the kernel of the matter for me is that this programme has been an Abuja thing for too long and so I chose to reverse that trend and bring it back to the Niger Delta that is why the theme of our tour is ‘Back to the Region.’”

He also explained that there is a difference between the Amnesty Package and the Amnesty Programme; noting that his job is to administer the Amnesty Programme.

“The Amnesty Programme is clear, it is centred on the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration of the ex-agitators. Therefore, this programme is for the thirty thousand ex-agitators who embraced the Amnesty Proclamation by the Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2009.

“However, it also includes what is called the “Impacted communities”.

Since these people live in your domain, I have chosen to come and see you the Royal Fathers. Also, I want to help in restoring that age-old respect for our traditional institutions and our elders, who are the custodians of the fabrics that hold our people together and helps to preserve our traditions and cultures.”