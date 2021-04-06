ADVERTISEMENT

BY FEMI OYEWESO, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Monday, disclosed that the administration of his immediate predecessor in office, Senator Ibikunle Amosun failed to declare a local debt of N50 Billion to the Debt Management Office (DMO) while handing over in May 2019.

The governor in a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said Amosun’s administration failed to account for the said sum of money in the financial report it handed over to Abiodun’s transitional committee in May 2019 while leaving office.

The statement explained that the amount, which was criminally omitted, accounted for unpaid pensions, gratuities and outstanding staff salaries, “which surprisingly were not captured in the books left behind for the new government.

“We only got to know about this amount in the course of our carrying out due diligence on Ogun State finances shortly after we took over. And as a transparent government, committed to being accountable, we had to disclose this for the first time, to give a true picture of the state’s indebtedness.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun has started paying the retirees and pensioners affected, with the first tranche of N500 million paid to them last month. Every quarter the governor has promised to pay them at least N500 million until everyone is paid”.

The governor in the statement further noted that, “The increase in the 2020 total debt of the state was due to an undisclosed gratuity and staff liabilities of about N50bn not recognized in the state’s financial statements in May 2019 at the end of the previous administration. In order to show the complete picture of all state liabilities, the current administration booked the gratuities and staff liabilities in the financial statements of the state hence the increase.”