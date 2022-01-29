Former governor of Ogun State and Senator representing the Central Senatorial district of the state, Ibikunle Amosun on Friday, urged well meaning Nigerians to always identify with the course of prison inmates, orphans, as well as other less privileged in the society, saying governments alone cannot shoulder all the responsibilities.

Amosun declared that it is only by identifying with the course of prison inmates and the less privileged that Nigerians can help humanity and jointly achieve a crime-free society which every citizen can be proud of.

The former governor spoke at the Nigerian Correctional Service center in Ibara, Abeokuta, the state capital where he had gone to donate some welfare materials as part of the activities marking his 64th birthday celebration.

Represented by his media aide, Alhaji Bola Adeyemi, the Ogun former governor, who donated a total of 75 bags of made-in-Nigeria rice, with 60 kegs of vegetable oil to the Nigerian Correctional Service centers and Stellar Obasanjo Orphanage Home in Abeokuta, declared that identifying with the less privileged to mark his birthday remains one of the obligations he can offer to uplift humanity, notwithstanding the challenges and mistakes of the inmates.

Amosun, who noted that the annual celebration of his birthday in the midst of the needy in the society uplifts his hearts, also stressed that such goes a long way at instructing that all is not lost, but there is still hope for a better tomorrow.

“Whatever little you can do for humanity, do it irrespective of the season. It doesn’t matter whether it’s your birthday, house warming or whatever. The inmates are Nigerians; they are humans like any other person. So, if they are there at the correctional centers, the idea is to correct them and if there is anything anybody can do to effectively ensure that the correction is done, we should not hesitate at doing it.

“It is good to be our neighbours’ keepers. Let us extend to other people whatever God has given to us, let us try and see how far we can help others”.

