The former managing director of Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation, (OPIC), Babajide Odusolu on Tuesday said he would challenge the Ogun State House of Assembly in court over the N2.5 billion fund, allegedly unaccounted for during his tenure.

Odusolu who disclosed this at a press conference faulted the position of the Assembly and called for an independent ten-year forensic audit of OPIC account to determine his culpability or otherwise.

It would be recalled that the House Committee on Public Accounts and Anti- Corruption had probed the financial reports of the corporation between 2015 and 2019 under the watch of Odusolu who also served as a Special Adviser to former Governor Ibikunle Amosun and appeared before the Committee to defend the allegations against him in November 2020.

The former MD flanked by a team of lawyers led by Adetunji Adeniyi told journalists that he had appeared before the committee and cleared himself of all the alleged financial infractions under his watch at OPIC.

He wondered why the Assembly would pass a resolution, indicting him of “weighty financial allegations” without any evidence.

Odusolu, a lawyer and real estate developer, accused the Assembly of not giving fair hearing, saying the lawmakers arrogated to themselves the power of both a jury and judge.

Odusolu said “The Assembly has arrogated to itself the role of judge and jury and passed judgment without having adequate knowledge and information.

“I don’t think this is something that I should allow to go because if I allow it to go, not only will it destroy all the good works that have been done to build Ogun State, it will scare other professionals from ever volunteering to serve.”

“In this regard, we will be definitely approaching the court to challenge the manner and procedure adopted by the State House of Assembly. And if the court, by the grace of God, agrees with us, we will be asking for colossal damages.”