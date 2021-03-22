BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

For allegedly violating grazing rules on the highway, operatives of the Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun corps have arrested about 100 cows and nine herders.

The cows and the herders were arrested while grazing along the Akure /ilesa highway of the state.

The herders were also said to have flouting directives by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu that all herdsmen should get registered before operating in the state.

According to the Commander of Ondo Amotekun, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye, the cows were intercepted and arrested at the boundary of Osun and Ondo States.

Adeleye said, the men controlled the cows to the headquarters of Amotekun which was about 30 kilometers from the point they were intercepted.

He said, “I don’t want to narrow it on the issue of capturing cattle. I would want to say it’s a way of reducing crime. These cows were blocking the major road leading to the state capital.

“Apart from the possibility of illegal grazing in most cases, it is the ploy that kidnappers use. One of the occupants in the vehicle that was blocked called our distress line. And within few minutes, our men were on the ground.”

While warning others to desist from such an act, Adeleye said ”We should take note that our men are in all the 18 local government areas and we are on 24 hours patrol. We arrived at the scene promptly.

”The culprits who sighted us on arrival ran away as they controlled the cows to follow them but we were only able to control them back.”