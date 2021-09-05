Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun have apprehended three herders with over 40 cows for allegedly destroying peoples’ farmlands in Owode, Akure South local government area of Ondo State.

The state Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said “We got distress calls from farmers and residents of Owode, a community very close to the Akure Airport that cows are persistently destroying their farmlands.

Adeleye said, “We went there thrice to educate them on how to do their businesses without destroying other peoples’ farmlands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It got to a time when there was a threat and a new dimension to it which got us into action. The cows have been impounded, while three herders were apprehended as investigation is still ongoing.”

Adeleye assured citizens of the state of their safety, reiterating that there will be no hiding place for criminals.

According to him, “the parade was to reassure them of the security agency’s readiness to take on hoodlums and other elements in the ’ember months’ period, saying the exercise is not meant to intimidate law-abiding citizens.

The Amotekun boss said it will help checkmate hoodlums who might want to take advantage of the ember periods to execute their criminal acts.

“Our gallant men took the campaign round the Akure metropolis while also engaging themselves in a Show of Force.”

The Commander appealed to residents to provide credible and factual information about criminals and their activities in their various domains.

Adeleye enjoined residents of the state to go about their legitimate activities, assuring that the exercise would not infringe on their rights as the state government is ever resolute in ensuring safety of lives and property.