Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, have arrested a 30-year-old man, Timothy Odeniyi, with fresh human parts.

Odeniyi who was arrested for ritual killing and for being in possession of human limbs, was on Monday paraded by the corps alongside other 150 crime suspects at the Corps headquarters in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Parading the suspects, the Commander of the Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed that the suspects were arrested for kidnapping, armed robbery, vandalism, underaged grazing, possession of fire arms, jumping bail and ritual killing.

In particular, Adeleye said Odeniyi was apprehended with a bag containing two severed human hands and two human legs at Sabo area of Ondo city on Sunday.

He later took the officials of the Corps to where he buried the torso and head of the victim in a shallow grave.

While speaking to journalists at the Amotekun office, Odeniyi claimed to be a truck driver with a popular breweries in the country but stopped working in 2020.

He said one of his former bosses at the breweries asked him to look for the limbs, promising to pay him N30million on delivery.

He said, “I was a former driver with popular breweries in the country. One of my bosses asked me to help him look for the hands and legs. He promised to give N30 million if I get it for him. We were working together before I pulled out of the company in 2020. And I got the body from a cemetery in Sabo, Ondo.”

