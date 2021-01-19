BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Oyo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps on Tuesday clamped down on bandits and kidnappers, saying it impounded eight sacks of amulets, charms and other dangerous weapons from bandits and kidnappers who used the forest as cover to strike on harmless farmers across the state.

This was as the Corps said it had been able to achieve success in ridding the forests of bandits and kidnappers because of the collaboration and support of local hunters in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman, Amotekun Corps in Oyo State, General Kunle Togun (rtd) while commending the local hunters under the aegis of Hunters Association of Nigeria for making operations in the forest easy and successful noted that the collaboration had helped operatives of the outfit to easily disarm the foreign bandits in the forests who he said were usually found with guns, poisoned arrows, poisoned cutlass, knives and dangerous amulets.

He said, “We are having the success of arresting these bandits and disarming them through the support we got from the Oyo State chapter of the Hunter’s association of Nigeria.

“The hunters know the terrain and have the spiritual power to disarm these foreign bandits, that is why we sought their collaboration.

“As I am talking with you, we have a seizure of about eight sacks filled with poisoned cutlasses, arrows, daggers and amulets, which are to be used for dangerous operation.

“We will not relent in flushing out these criminal minded foreigners, if they cannot peacefully contribute to the development of Nigeria’s economy, they have the liberty to relocate back to their countries or any other country that allow their recklessness”, he said.