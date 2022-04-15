The operatives Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps have arrested suspected teenage armed robbers that branded their gang after notorious armed robbers, Oyenusi, Lawrence Anini and Monday Osunbor that terrorized Nigeria in the 1970s and 1990s.

The underage members of the gang named themselves after the notorious armed robbers who were killed by firing squad.

They were arrested and paraded at the corps headquarters in Akure, the state capital, alongside their mothers who always fortify them with local charms while going for robbery operations.

Parading the suspects, the commander of Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, said they were arrested at different robbery scenes in the state.

According to Adeleye, the other underage armed robbers are kidnappers said to be specialized in a child kidnapping in Akure and Ore axis.

Meanwhile, as part of measures to strengthen the security architecture of the state, Ondo State workers under the Joint Negotiating Council have donated 30 motorcycles to Amotekun Corps.

While presenting the motorcycles to the state Amotekun commander, chairman JNC, Comrade Oluwaniyi Fabunmi, said the bikes were presented to the corps to aid their operations.

The motorcycles were received by the Special Adviser to the governor on Union Labour Matters and Special Duties, Dare Aragbaiye on behalf of the state of government.

The state commander of Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, said the donation would assist them to do more to protect the people of the state.

While soliciting for more support for the corps, he said the motorcycles would be distributed to all the eighteen local government areas of the state.

He announced a 24-hour patrol during the Easter celebration