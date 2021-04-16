BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Commander of the Ondo state Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, has stressed the need for training and retraining of officers of the command to deliver on their mandate in keeping it smen abreast on the world best practices in enhancing security and stamping out crimes.

The Amotekun boss spoke during the opening of the ongoing five-day training, the trainer’s programme organised by the Ondo State government at the University of Medical Sciences (School of Nursing) Campus along Igbatoro Road, Akure.

According to him, the workshop is to equip the officers and men of the corps to be able to rid of all crimes and conflicts through intelligence report gathering which aligns with the vision and mission of the corps in developing structures and training strategies that would contribute to national security.

“It is the training of the world’s best practices in reporting investigation and counter-attack.

“We brought in security experts from different parts of the country. Now we have been opportuned through the office of the director of the public prosecutor to take suspects to court.

“We also want to teach and remind our Officers the act of statement taking, witness handling, and general information management.

“We expect them to make more profit in carrying out their duties to be able to deliver to our employers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “We need to ensure and maintain a mentally sound workforce in the fight against crime and criminal activities in Ondo State. Our men and officials are to strengthen the linkages between the corps and other security agencies in the state.