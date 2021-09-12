The Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun) has rescued the remaining three kidnapped victims of the 18- seater passenger bus travelling to Lagos on Idoani- Ifira Akoko road in Ondo State.

The victims, who were passengers coming from Abuja and heading to Lagos in an 18 seater bus, were attacked by the armed men along the road and demanded N10million.

LEADERSHIP Sunday learnt that the victims were rescued from the nearby forest in the Northern part of the state.

The Amotekun men had earlier rescued nine victims kidnapped in the bus on Wednesday, while the Corps rescued the remaining three victims on Friday night at the forest around the axis.

The state Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye who confirmed this development said the victims would be reunited with their family members soon.

Adeleye, who said his men responded to a distress call from concerned citizens, said “I can confirm to you that we have rescued the three remaining victims and they will be reunited with their families today.”

Recounting their experiences in the hands of their abductors, the victims who were rescued by the joint team of DSS, Police and Amotekun officers, according to Adeleye, noted that they all trekked for hours in the forest without food.

Speaking with journalists at Amotekun Headquarters in Akure, three of the rescued kidnapped victims, Mr. Benjamin Ojoga, Miss Omolara Fajana and Mrs Faith Sunday, confirmed that they were coming from Abuja and going to Lagos when the gunmen attacked their vehicle on the road and shot gun bullets to the air before taking them to the forest.

Three of the victims Ojoga and Fajana noted that they trekked in the forest for more than three hours on Wednesday without eating and drinking water.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the Corps Commander of Amotekun corps in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said the victims were rescued after his men gave the kidnappers hot chase for several hours, noting that they carried out the operations with the help of other security operatives in the state such as the DSS, Nigeria Police and others.

Adeleye explained that in the process to avoid casualties in the rescue operation, his men did not exchange gunfire with the criminals, noting that they restricted their operations to the Ondo State boundary while the kidnappers escaped to a neighbouring state.