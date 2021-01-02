The Ogun State government has said that the Southwest Security Network codenamed ’Amotekun’, would kick off in the state this January.

Apart from Amotekun, the state government will also commence the implementation of Residents Identification Cards, to provide a reliable database of the people living in the state.

The state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who made these known in his New Year broadcast, added that the State Health Insurance Scheme, which had been provided with N100m seed fund, would take off in the first quarter of 2021.

According to Abiodun, the Amotekun security outfit, which would complement the efforts of existing security agencies, would be headed by a retired commissioner of police.

“Our Amotekun Security Network will also take off this month to complement the efforts of other security agencies including the community policing of the Nigeria Police. An experienced and reputable retired commissioner of police has been appointed as the commandant, and the recruitment of personnel is ongoing, ” he noted.

While reiterating the desire of his administration to deepen its focus on Infrastructure, Social Welfare, Education, Youth Empowerment and Job Creation and Agriculture (ISEYA Agenda) in the new year, the governor said that the second phase of 150 units of houses at the Prince Court Estate, Kemta, Abeokuta and other housing projects at Kobape, Sagamu, Ilaro, Ota, Ijebu-Ode and Iperu, would be completed this year.

He pointed out that the 2021 budget named “Budget of Recovery and Sustainability” with a size of N338.6b he just signed, would aid his government in ensuring strategic allocation of resources to different sectors of the economy.