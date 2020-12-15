BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has reiterated the commitment of the governors in the southwest region to tackle insecurity in the region with the creation of the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun operation.

Akeredolu maintained that Amotekun remained the home grown response to the escalating and unending incapacity of the conventional state security apparatus to totally contain security threats to the lives and properties of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the 2020 edition of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Week held in Akure, the state capital on Tuesday, Akeredolu emphasized that Amotekun was not in competition with Police, DSS, the military and other security agencies, neither is it an alternative to them.

Akeredolu informed that Amotekun is just a civil and community based outfit meant to complement the efforts of the Nigerian security services to combat crime.

According to him, the Security Outfit major strength is grassroots intelligence gathering, crime detention and prevention.

He said, ” Amotekun is the Southwest Nigerian Governments’ affirmation of its belief in the idea of the community policing. We believed the advantages far outweigh the disadvantages. Our current experiences with Amotekun in Ondo state bear full testimony to this.

“As our government has been treating other security agencies, I wish to state clearly that government will continue accord the activities of Amotekun a high priority in order to assist it to succeed in its duties and responsibilities.”

In a lecture by Amotekun Corps Commandant, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, noted that the challenges of insecurity was a task that everybody must all rise up to address.

The lecture titled :” Contemporary Security Challenges: Is Amotekun Copra The Way Forward?”, Adeleye said that no one has all the solutions hence the need for collaboration with individuals and institutional actors both local, national and foreign.