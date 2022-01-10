Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said the collaborative efforts between Amotekun Corps and the regular security agencies in the state has reduced to the barest minimum incidents of crimes and ensured that the state remains relatively peaceful.

Akeredolu who also described the sacrifices of military personnel and other security agencies in the country as the zenith of patriotism reiterated his avowed commitment to the socio-economic well being of the people of the state.

The governor stated this on Sunday at a church service commemorating the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, held at the Chapel of Grace, Government House, Akure, the state capital.

He said “Let me equally appreciate all the security agencies for their efforts in combating kidnapping, banditry and all manners of crimes in the state.

“Our administration’s landmark achievements in the last 59 months are evident through our various developmental projects across the length and breadth of Ondo State.

“We shall not rest on our laurels in giving more dividends of good governance to our people in our second term in office. Once again, I wish to encourage us all to show love and concern for the widows and dependants of the fallen heroes through your pecuniary and material supports.”

On Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, Governor Akeredolu said the security personnel signed away their lives, comfort and family bond to gladly defend the territorial integrity of the country, adding that they sometimes pay the supreme sacrifice.

He added that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration is to honour the departed heroes and appreciate the living ones, saying some of whom are exposed to various deprivations in the course of their services to humanity.

“These are people who knew the danger and peril they face, who knew they were signing away their lives, comfort, family bond, at the expense of their wives and children, yet they gladly sign up to defend the territorial integrity of their fatherland and even pay the supreme sacrifice,” he said.