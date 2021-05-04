ADVERTISEMENT

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

This year’s Africa Day festival just like in 2020 will be a virtual three-day event comprising a pre-party, The Thread, Tastemakers Africa’s signature virtual conference and Amplify Africa’s Africa Day Summit.

Africa Day is one of the signature events that is produced by Amplify Africa. The festival brings together African and diasporan leaders, thinkers, movers, and doers to connect and share ways we can win together – especially in times of crisis all with main aim to Amplify and highlight the strengths, sights, sounds and peoples of Africa and black origin.

There will be Breakout Discussions with relevant topics pertaining to Africa and the Diaspora Live DJ sets and Music performances Celebrity shout outs and appearances Virtual Marketplace and more. A few of the summit’s former panelists include Angelica Nwandu, CEO & Founder, The Shade Room. Audu Maikori Founder Chocolate Music/Music Executive and Ava Hall, Former VP Programming & Production, BET In’t.

Amplify Africa is an arts, media, technology and entertainment platform on a mission to directly impact the world through innovative African projects and services while creating value and driving economic transformation across the African continent and its Diaspora. They have done this through their various experiential events like Africa Day Festival, Music In Africa, Afro Ball, Made in Africa (the biggest annual African concert in North America), and Afrolituation parties, the latter currently serving as the biggest African experience party in North America.