Ampo Poyam and Nigeria Machine Tools embarked partnership agreement to establish a local subsidiary to design and manufacture highly engineered valves for the energy industry.

Both will consequently support west African customers in terms of high added value valve solutions, excellent service and technology, positively impacting local delivery lead times and after-sale services to meet demands of current and future projects.

The Strategic director of Ampo Poyam Valves said “As a world leader in highly engineered valves for the most severe services and applications of the energy industry we are excited to engage with a leading manufacturer in Africa to bring our wide range of tailor-made valve solutions to the West African market.

According to him, the agreement aims to further consolidate Ampo Poyam’ position in the region. He added “We look forward to a long-term partnership that can serve as an appropriate model of support to our West African customers as well as to Nigeria’s national economy by the transfer of global top-tier technology and know-how to the African market. This partnership shows our complete faith as well in Nigeria’s industrial infrastructure”.

Speaking on the agreement, the vice chairman, Nigeria Machine Tools, Mr. Norbert Chukwumah, said, “We are optimistic about the prospects of this agreement in boosting Nigeria’s manufacturing capacity and indeed the economy.”

Chukwumah explained that this partnership is set to boost not just the West Africa market but the continent’s at large, create job opportunities, up-skill our resources as well as encourage technology transfer.

He added that “As part of the partnership agreement, we will provide state-of-the-art facilities, resources and latest available technology and equipment for the development of highly engineered Ampo Poyam Valves for the energy sector.

Speaking on the agreement, Ampo Valves Nigera, Mr. Yomi Ademefun said, The scope of the agreement will focus on highly engineered valves manufacturing, testing, painting, and servicing for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, chemical, mining, power, among others sectors in West Africa.

He further said “By aiming to become a strategic partner for Nigeria and West Africa and share the Nigerian Content Development program, we have decided to align our future with Nigeria Machine Tools in order to become part of the local industrial cluster and to help the industrialisation of the Nigerian oil and gas industry. We also aim to improve our services for West African customers through this recent partnership.”