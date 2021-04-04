BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

With the continued recovery of yields in the fixed income (FI) market, analysts on the Nigerian capital market anticipated a soft equity market trading this week.

Trading on the market will commence on Tuesday , April 6, 2021 following the public holiday declared by the federal government of Nigeria to commemorate the 2021 Easter celebrations; Good Friday April 2, 2021 and tomorrow, Easter Monday, April 5, 2021.

Analysts at Cordros Capital Limited stated that, “heading into the second quarter, we expect investors to rebalance their portfolios based on an assessment of corporate earnings released during first quarter, 2021 whilst keeping an eye on the movement of yields in the FI market.”

According to Cordros, “considering that the full year 2020 earnings season has run its course, we now expect investors’ sentiment to be influenced by developments in the macroeconomic landscape and corporate actions. Notwithstanding, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the unimpressive macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

Analysts at Cowry Assets Management Limited said: “this week, we expect the domestic equities market to further trade sideways as investors move their funds to the money market as 364-day bills becomes more attractive at eight per cent and present trading opportunities. Hence, we expect investors bargain hunt for stocks with good fundamentals.”

In the just concluded trading week, the equities market was dominated with bearish sentiment, hence, reversing previous week’s gain despite the influx of relatively positive audited full year 2020 financial results.

Weak reactions trailed the stock market as rates and yields further rise in the fixed income space, 364-day bill hit eight per cent. Consequently, the NSE All-Share Index fell 299.46 points or 0.76 per cent week-on-week (W-o-W) to close at 38,916.7 points. Similarly, market capitalisation declined N157 billion W-o-W to close at N20.361 trillion.

Sectorial performance was weak as three out of the five indices tracked closed in red; the NSE Banking, NSE Oil/Gas and the NSE Industrial indices fell by 1.54 per cent, 0.25 per cent and 2.09 per cent to close at 356.30 points, 266.47 points and 1,887.88 points respectively. On the positive side, the NSE Insurance and the NSE Consumer Goods indices rose by 2.82 per cent and 1.83 per cent to close at 204.93 points and 549.87 points respectively.

Market breadth for the week was positive as 42 equities appreciated in price, 22 equities depreciated in price, while 98 equities remained unchanged. Linkage Assurance led the gainers table by 41.18 per cent to close at 72 kobo, per share. Royal Exchange followed with a gain of 37.50 per cent to close at 33 kobo, while Guinness Nigeria went up by 19.67 per cent to close to N35.90, per share.

On the other side, Daar Communications led the decliners table by 16 per cent to close at 21 kobo, per share. Regency Assurance followed with a loss of 12.12 per cent to close at 29 kobo and FTN Cocoa Processors declined by 8.70 per cent to close at 42 kobo, per share.

The market opened for four trading days last week, as a total turnover of 1.445 billion shares worth N19.039 billion in 17,400 deals were traded by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.530 billion shares valued at N21.311 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 20,016 deals.

The financial services industry, measured by volume, led the activity chart with 1.033 billion shares valued at N13.369 billion traded in 9,179 deals; contributing 71.51 per cent and 70.22 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates Industry followed with 131.153 million shares worth N578.393 million in 811 deals, while Consumer Goods Industry traded a turnover of 92.937 million shares worth N1.750 billion in 2,892 deals.

Trading in the top three equities; Guaranty Trust Bank, Union Bank Nigeria (UBN) and Wema Bank, measured by volume accounted for 670.354 million shares worth N10.331billion in 1,990 deals, contributing 46.39 per cent and 54.26 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

On Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) platform, a total of 108,271 units valued at N445.285 million were traded last week in 16 deals compared with a total of 25,905 units valued at N208.954 million transacted previous week in seven deals, while on the bonds market, a total of 50,358 units valued at N55.298 million were traded last week in 14 deals compared with a total of 93,124 units valued at N97.453 million transacted previous week in 47 deals.

On market outlook, the chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr Ambrose Omordion expected the mixed trend to continue as portfolio reshuffling and adjustment commences ahead of Q1 numbers and economic data in the face of rising dividend and fixed income market yields.

The pullbacks, he added, offer bargain hunters and income investors another opportunity to reposition in high dividend yields and undervalued stocks, while quarterly numbers to support recovery, saying this is based on the fact that the rising fixed income yields may not be enough to scare all investors away from the equity space.

Omordion urged investors to target dividend-paying stocks and fundamentally sound companies with growth prospects in 2021, looking the way of mispriced equities, stating this is especially given the rising oil prices that have so far supported the economy and equity market, despite the seeming improvement in the fixed income yield which had remained at negative real rate of return due to the subsisting high inflation.

“However, the strong and faster recovery may continue, depending on market forces, going forward, as propelled by 2020 full numbers and expected 2021 Q1 earnings reports, until the next MPC meeting in May.

“The NSE’s index action and indicators are heading in the same direction on a low traded volume and positive buying sentiments in the midst of rising yield in bond and treasury bill (TB),” he pointed out.