Customers and other industry analysts have commended the Bank of the Year Award conferred on Nigeria’s non-interest bank, TAJBank Limited describing it as well-deserved.

The LEADERSHIP Media Group’s management had stated that TAJ Bank emerged the winner of the ‘Bank of The Year Award 2020’ award for its trail-blazing services, innovative products and remarkable growth recorded across key performance indicators in its financial statements in the year under review.

Commenting on the conferment of ‘Bank of The Year Award’ on the bank, the Regional Business Development Manager, Sigma Alliance Limited, a leading Information and Technology (IT) company, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Abel, recalled her satisfactory banking experiences in the bank, describing its financial services as exceptional.

Speaking about his experiences with the bank, one of the bank’s customers, Mallam Sulaimon Usman, said: “The services of the bank are very apt, very up to date. I think I should congratulate TAJBank’s board and management for the innovation the bank has brought to the nation’s banking system. The bank’s customer service is very superb.”

In a similar tone of commendation, the Executive Director, Leaders Corporate Services, a brand management and media relations consulting firm, Mrs. Stella Collins, described the bank’s award as a “confirmation of TAJBank as the champion of the new normal in non-interest banking in Nigeria and unparalleled commitment to customer-friendly financial services.

Another customer, Mrs. Roseline Abari, recalled that she knew the bank through the information sourced from its billboards on school fees payment and other interest-free services and financing.

A financial expert, Mallam Shehu Abdulkadir, who also shared his views on the said: “TAJBank is being recognized everywhere for financial service excellence. So, the Leadership Newspaper’s award to the bank is well deserved.