Analysts have said that the positive performance witnessed in the Nigerian stock market is expected to be maintained this week on the market’s reaction to positive full year, 2021 corporate releases.

Analysts Optimism

Analysts at Cordros Securities Limited stated that “With the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting aligning with market expectations amid negative real returns in the fixed income market, they expect investors to continue to cherry-pick stocks with attractive dividend yields.

“However, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the fragility of the macroeconomic environment remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

In the new week, analysts at Cowry Assets Management Limited expect the equities market to sustain its bullish momentum as corporates continue to churn out their audited full year 2021 financial results.

On market outlook, the chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr Ambrose Omordion said “We expect the market to sustain the trend on renewed positioning in fundamentally sound and dividend paying stocks, as oil price rebounds to touch $90 per barrel, which is one factor that also continues to support economic and market fundamentals.

“Also, investors are targeting dividend paying stocks as they reposition portfolios ahead of full year, 2021 earnings reports that may start hitting the market any moment from now.”

Last Week’s Trading Activities

The domestic bourse last week sustained its bargain hunting activity as investors showed positive sentiment towards retention of Monetary Policy Rate at 11.50 per cent by Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). Also, the relatively positive corporates’ unaudited financial results stimulated investor’s interest.

Thus, the All-Share Index rose week-on-week (W-o-W) by 0.54 per cent to close at 46,205.05 points. Similarly, market capitalisation gained N137 billion W-o-W to N24.898 trillion.

Sub-sector wise, the NGX Banking, NGX Oil & Gas, and the NGX Consumer Goods indices rose by 4.84 per cent, 3.53 per cent and 2.04 per cent respectively to close at 439.44 points, 392.55 points and 575.99 points respectively. On the flip side, the NGX Industrial index and the NGX Insurance index lost 5.12 per cent and 3.12 per cent to close at 2,066.63 points and 186.69 points respectively.

The market breadth for the week was positive as 44 equities appreciated in price, 33 equities depreciated in price, while 79 equities remained unchanged. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) led the gainers table by 44.75 per cent to close at N13.10, per share. Academy Press followed with a gain of 42.42 per cent to close at 94 kobo, while Courteville Business Solutions went up by 30.43 per cent to close to 60 kobo, per share.

On the other side, C & I Leasing led the decliners table by 10.00 per cent to close at N3.78, per share. University Press followed with a loss of 9.86 per cent to close at N2.65, while Prestige Assurance declined by 9.80 per cent to close at 46 kobo, per share.

Overall, a total turnover of 1.448 billion shares worth N19,080 billion in 22,557 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.858 billion shares valued at N47.486 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 20,861 deals.

The Financial Service Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 793.120 million shares valued at N8.151 billion traded in 10,947 deals; contributing 54.77 per cent and 42.72 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The ICT Industry followed with 215,543 million shares worth N3.740 billion in 1,468 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry traded a turnover of 98.299 million shares worth N190.248 million in 889 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Courtville Business Solutions and Chams (measured by volume) accounted for 308.076 million shares worth N2.871 billion in 2,225 deals, contributing 21.27 per cent and 15.05 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.