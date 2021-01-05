ADVERTISEMENT

By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

Former governor of Anambra state and Vice- Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 general election, Mr. Peter Obi has advised stalwarts of the PDP in Anambra state to brace up to the challenges of mobilising support for the party ahead of the coming gubernatorial election in the state predicting that the election would be tough one for the Party ( PDP) to win.

Obi stated this during a meeting of the PDP South East zonal working Committee with major stakeholders of the party in Anambra state in Awka, Anambra state capital on Monday.

The meeting chaired by the national Vice-chairman of PDP, South East zone, Chief Ali Odefa at Marble Arch Hotel was attended by Mr. Peter Obi, representative of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) members, Senator Ben Obi, Senator Joy Emordi, Senator Uche Ekwunife, members of the Anambra state Working Committee of the PDP led by Sir Ndubuisi Nwobu, executive committee members of the PDP at local and ward levels in the state, several governorship aspirants under the party platform among several other stakeholders.

Obi told the party members and the governorship aspirants that the major opponent of the PDP in the gubernatorial election is the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state, and, advised them to embark on a vigorous mobilisation of grassroot support for the party ahead of the guber poll.

He particular advised all the candidates queuing for the party’s ticket for the election to concentrate more on grassroots mobilisation for the victory of the party at the election rather than concentrating on wooing delegates at the governorship primaries, adding that it would be a wasted resources for any candidate who emerged as candidate, but failed the governorship election proper.

Obi who ruled Anambra state as Governor for two consecutive tenures under APGA told the PDP members that his experience right from the time he was contesting the governorship election and throughout the period he was governor, and, even since after that showed that Anambra is a PDP state, but, that the conduct of the party stakeholders was responsible for the party’s inability to recover the governorship seat since it lost it during the 2003 polls.

“PDP has the potentials to win the governorship of Anambra state, but, potential is not win”, Obi stated.

He charged the leadership of the party in the 326 wards in the state to go and make sure that the party has a register of at least 500 bonafide members who are committed PDP members stating that unless the party has committed supporters the coming guber poll in the state would be tough for the party to win.

The zonal vice-chairman, Chief Ali Odefa and Anambra state chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu earlier in their respective speeches assured their commitment to ensure that the party primaries was conducted in a most free, transparent and fair manner, and, urged the aspirants to be ready to accept and support anyone among them who emerged candidate.

Chief Nwobu pleaded with all those who instituted court action against the party in the state to withdraw their actions, and, come for a round table discussion with the party leadership pledging that justice would be done to their grievances.

He stated that his greatest commitment was to ensure that the state governorship position was restored to the PDP in the coming poll, and, urged every member of the party to join forces to ensure that the dream was achieved.

Various speakers, including representative of the Board of Trustees (BoT) members of the PDP, senator Ben Obi, zonal vice-chairman of the party, Chief Ali Odefa, other stakeholders expressed gratitude to the Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu-led Anambra state Executive Committee of the party for the transparent manner it had been conducting the affairs of the party, especially its relationship with the various aspirants for the party’s guber ticket.