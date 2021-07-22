Despite the ‘abracadabra’ that rocked the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Anambra State, which produced two factional candidates, one of the aspirants, who participated in the primary, Dr. Godwin Maduka, has the opportunity to cruise to Government House, Awka.

This is however dependent on if he decides to choose another political party, as a platform to further his governorship ambition.

“If Godwin Maduka can maximize the enormous support he has garnered from the grassroots in the State who are huge benefactors of his benevolence, then he will be a formidable contender for the governorship of the State, no matter the party he joins” said Mr. Chris Nwebo, an ardent Maduka supporter.

Maduka had lost the governorship ticket of the PDP, not because he was not the choice of over 3,000 delegates, who were willing to elect him the governorship candidate of the party.

He simply lost the ticket to a cabal of political buccaneers, who resorted to undemocratic practice- the use of of Super delegates, to elect a candidate.

Analysts contend that despite losing the PDP governorship ticket in controversial circumstances, Maduka has enormous acceptability across the State, a major factor that could make him a fierce and major contender for the governorship of Anambra State, if he so decides.

Since he was robbed off the PDP guber primary, he has continued to be inundated by clarion call by men, women and youths of Anambra State, not to give up the race for Anambra governorship.

From Aniocha to Idemili down Orumba, Maduka, through his Foundation, has impacted on the lives of many Anambrains, who would desire a State he will lead.

With crisis rocking all the major political parties and most of the governorship candidates unsure of their candidacy, Maduka’s antecedents and the surge of support from the people of the State for his aspiration after the PDP “magic primary”, could a propelling factor to make the coast clear for him in the governorship election.

