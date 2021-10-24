Dr. Godwin Maduka, the governorship candidate of Accord Party in the just to held Anambra election has been described as the kind of person that posses the right leadership quality Anambra State needs now to navigate out of its ugly situation.

The controversial clergyman, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka made this disclosure at the Adoration ground in Enugu during the Bazaar event of Adoration Ministry tagged: “2021 Harvest, Thanksgiving & Bazaar Ceremony.”

Also present at the event were the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi among other dignitaries.

The clergyman did not mince words to declare that Maduka is highly qualified, judging from his antecedents as a medical practictioner, businessman, philanthropist and a man that has brought infrastructural development to his people.

Extolling Maduka’s sterling virtues, Mbaka prayed for him while urging Ndi-Anambra to vote for a man that will work and bring the kind of change the State requires now.