The crisis is essentially a tussle among the power blocs in the state, namely the minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige, the former governorship candidate, Senator Andy Uba and former minister of aviation, Senator Stella Oduah.

The drama came to a head on February 23, when an Anambra State High Court, presided by Justice Ike Ogu, nullified the party’s ward/local government and state congresses held recently.

Chief Basil Ejidike who was chairman of Caretaker Committee of the party in the state emerged state chairman during the Congress.

Meanwhile a Court of Appeal had before the conduct of the congresses sacked the Ejidike-led caretaker and reinstated the Chief Emeka Ibe-led state executive.

But Justice Ogu declared nullified the congresses on the ground that the exercise was conducted in defiance of a subsisting order of his Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also sacked all the officers elected during the congresses and declared that Chief Emeka Ibe-led state executive committee elected during the party congresses held in 2018 is the legally recognised executive structure of the party in the state.

Justice Ogu held that the Ibe executive had not served out their tenure as of the time they were sacked and Ejidike caretaker committee installed.

Before the February 23 judgement, Justice Ogu had gave an interlocutory order stopping the recent recent ward, local government congresses.

APC chairmen in 18 out of the 21 local government areas of the state alongside 13 out of the 326 ward chairmen, elected during the party’s 2018 congress, had initiated the court action against their sack by the APC’s national leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

They made APC the lone defendant in their application. Justice Ogu in his ruling held that their sack violated the Nigeria constitution 1999 (as amended) and APC constitution, and consequently reinstated them.

In a swift reaction, factional party secretary in the state, Mr. Chukwuma Agupugo, described the judgement as victory for democracy” and urged all stakeholders, including the party national officers to embrace the court decision for peace to reign in the party.

But Ejidike called it a miscarriage of justice. Though he was not listed as a party in the suit upon which the judgement was delivered he has vowed that the ruling will be appeal, and, will be challenged even up to the Supreme Court if need be.

Ejidike insisted that he remains the APC chairman in the state as duly recognised by the Buni-led national executive.

However, the ward, local government and state congresses has been a subject of controversy at the APC national headquarters.

It was gathered that Justice Ogu’s interlocutory order which restrained the conduct of the congress was served on the national secretariat, and that it was acknowledged and received by a female staff in the office of the national secretary, Mr. John James Akpanudoehehe.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source within the APC in Anambra State, however told LEADERSHIP that a stakeholder in the tussle for control of the state’s party structure influenced the national secretariat to disregard and deny receiving the interlocutory order so that the congresses would hold.

The battle for the soul of APC in Anambra is largely between the Uba loyalists and Ngige loyalists. Even though there will not be governorship election in 2023, there will be federal and state assembly elections.

Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial zone, Senator Stella Oduah, has also joined the tussle, as she was accused of attempting to hijack the party structure in that senatorial zone.

Although she just joined APC from PDP, the senator has been accused of trying to put her loyalists, whom she defected with, into the Ejidike-led exco.

But Oduah’s media aide Ezennia Nonso Chude dismissed the allegation saying that those behind it were afraid of the senator’s popularity and that notion that she might recontest for the senatorial seat.

However, APC in Anambra State has not known peace since after the June 26, 2021 governorship primaries of the party which produced Senator Andy Uba as the party’s candidate in the November 6, 2021 gubernatorial election.

No less than 14 persons, including Uba, jostled for the party’s governorship ticket. Each aspirant paid N22.5million to purchase the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms.

The primaries conducted by the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun produced Uba as party candidate for the poll.

But the 13 other aspirants, as well as other party stakeholders, including the minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, state publicity secretary, Mr. Okelo Madukife rejected Uba’s candidacy.

An application was filed in court against the conduct of the governorship primary and Uba’s emergence as governorship candidate by one of the aspirants, managing director of the National Inland Water Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja nullified the APC governorship primary that produced Uba as candidate and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to delete any name on its record as APC governorship candidate in the November 6, 2021 Anambra State governorship poll.

It also ordered the APC to refund Moghalu the sum of N22.5million being the amount of money he paid for purchase of forms to contest for the party’s governorship ticket.

It was learnt that the sack of the Ibe-led state executive, and its replacement with a caretaker committee headed by Chief Basil Ejidike as chairman was part of the grand design to ensure Uba emerged as candidate.

Prior to this development, Ejidike was a deputy chairman in the Ibe-led state exco. But Ibe is known as a loyalist of Ngige. Recall that Uba is believed to have sponsored the kidnap and forceful removal of Ngige from office as PDP governor in the state.

The party remained divided going into the election which saw it lose the election. Uba enjoyed the backing of party members who recently joined the party, like the state deputy governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke who joined APGA, Senator Oduah from the PDP, Joy Emordi from the PDP, as well as some members of the state House of Assembly.

The other faction comprising of the 13 governorship aspirants, Ibe and a few of his state exco members who refused to endorse Uba’s candidacy were loyal to Ngige’s leadership of the party.

Ejidike however believes that problem in the party is fueled by the new entrants into the party who he said are bent on destroying the party because they do not have any hope to benefit from its platform.

“Those who are causing all the trouble in APC in Anambra state are new comers who don’t have the interest of the party at heart”, Ejidike insisted.

He however stated that despite the Justice Ogu’s ruling, the APC national leadership recognises him as chairman of the party in Anambra state, saying he attended a meeting at the national headquarters of the party on February 25, about three days after his sack, and, that a memo from the APC national headquarters was later directed to him requesting him to furnish the national secretariat with the list of the stakeholders of the party in the state in preparation for the coming March 26 convention of the party.

But a party source said Ejidike knows fully well that as the deputy chairman in the Ibe-led exco, he stood no chance of losing anything as he would remain an executive party member if at the end of the day he is not recognised as state chairman.