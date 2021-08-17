The national secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, has announced that the inauguration of the National Campaign Committee of the party for the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election will this Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

The governing party’s scribe said the clarification becomes necessary to ensure that all the party leaders expected at the inauguration ceremony get to the national secretariat Abuja, venue of the event at the right time.

The event is slated for 2.30pm.

In a brief statement released to the journalists on Tuesday morning in Abuja, Sen. Akpanudoedehe said all the Committee members are expected to be seated by 2pm.

The statement said: “We are using this medium to inform our great party leaders and all members, especially the announced Committee members to be inaugurated today to take note that the event will take place by 2pm and not 12noon as earlier announced.

“We regret any inconveniences this change in time might cause any of our great member.

“The National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of our great party, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, will want all the invited members of the Committee to be seated by 2pm prompt in readiness for the brief ceremony.”