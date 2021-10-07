Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, on Thursday, has said that the suggestion about a possible state of emergency in his state ahead of the November 6 governorship election was not President Muhammadu Buhari’s idea.

Obiano disclosed this to State House correspondents in Abuja after a meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

The governor said he had reported the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to the President over the matter.

The governor also described the threat of an emergency rule as unfortunate, saying that he wondered why the Minister had not contemplated the imposition of emergency rule in northern states where there had been a lot of killings.

“That’s a very unfortunate comment by the Attorney-General Malami. Very unfortunate. I also reported that to the President and this is not in the books of the President because he knows that Anambra has been the safest state in Nigeria for seven years plus,” the governor said.

He said he would call the Attorney General to express his mind to him over the suggestion as he maintained that apart from the recent security crisis, Anambra State had been the most peaceful in the South-East.

The governor also rejected assertions that members of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the State House of Assembly had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that what happened was that the members were given N100 million each to join the APC.

Obiano added they have, however, remained in APGA.