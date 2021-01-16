By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO |

The executive secretary of Anambra State Judicial Service Commission, S. Mbanaso, has been expelled from Amorka Council of Chiefs.

The council, in a statement, signed by nine village heads of the town out of 10 present at the meeting which took place on January 9, 2021, disclosed that the council withdrew the chieftaincy tittle conferred on Mbanaso due to gross misconduct.

According to the statement, sequel to the series of activities aimed at destabilsing Amorka community and the unity among the people the conferment of chieftaincy title on him, which caused disunity in Amorka community in Ihiala L.G.A of Anambra State; a committee was set up to look into the said actions and inactions and made their reports and recommendations which suggests outright expulsion from the Council of Chiefs.

“But Barrister S. Mbanaso was given an opportunity to defend himself, and after stating his defence to the allegations, the Amorka Council of Chiefs thereafter suspended him instead of outright expulsion to know whether he will change from his destabilizing activities.

“Instead of Mbanaso to turn a new leaf, he rather resorted to intimidating the Amorka Council of Chiefs and the president general of the Amorka Town Union with his new job as the executive secretary of the Anambra State Judicial Service Commission, Awka.”

The statement alleged that he (Mbanaso) incited some elements in Amorka against the traditional stool and the president general of the Amorka Town Union which caused manifest division in Amorka today.

“Therefore, today being January 9, 2021, the Igwe of Amorka and the Amorka Council of Chiefs hereby withdraws the chieftaincy title conferred on Barr. S.U.S. Mbanaso from him and henceforth ceases to be addressed as a chief in Amorka Community. All rights and privileges accorded to Mbanaso as a chief in Amorka are hereby withdrawn,” It said.

Reacting to the development, Mbanaso in a letter to Igwe K.O. Obiriolemgbe, said he was summoned to the palace of the traditional ruler on June 4, 2018, and was told he has been suspended for accepting to be chairman of the town union without the consent of the Igwe, contending he was not given any right to defend himself, adding his entitlement and right as a chief was suspended till date.

Igwe Obiriolemgbe, while receiving the letter, said the letter from Mbanaso came very late, saying he was supposed to reply the council after he was suspended just like Stanley Anujulu whom he was suspended alongside did but he rather, went ahead to be fuelling and causing more troubles in the town.