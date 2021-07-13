Achina community in Aguata local government area of Anambra State, has expressed gratitude to the federal government over the projects being executed at the moment in parts of the zone, especially the second Niger Bridge.

A delegation of the community, led by Chief Modestus Umenzekwe, made this known when they paid a ‘Thank you’ visit to the minister of works and housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, in appreciation of ongoing and completed federal government projects in the area.

A statement signed by the director, press and public relations in the ministry, Mrs Boade Akinola, said they also expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing a son of the community, Chief Umenzekwe, into the newly constituted board of directors of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

Describing Fashola as a detribalised Nigerian, the delegation recalled that the minister had always supported the community even when he was governor of Lagos State.