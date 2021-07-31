People of Anaku community in Ayamelum local government area of Anambra State have appealed to the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano to act swiftly to save them from another attack by people of their neighbouring Omor community.

A group of people from the area, made up of the president-general of the town union, Anaku Progressive Union (NPU), Mr Paul F Nwuba, a former commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Dr Christian Madubuko; Hon John Udemezue, members of the council of chiefs among others, told newsmen yesterday in the community that some people from their neighbouring Omor town few days ago, moved tractors into their farm lands, destroying their crops.

Dr Madubuko and Udemezue who spoke on behalf of the people, lamented that most of their people are still refugees in neighbouring communities after earlier attacks on their area allegedly by Omor militia during which they said two policemen, seven persons from their town, one native of their neighbouring Aguleri community were murdered while properties, including 136 buildings, vehicles, and other valuables worth about N3.6billion were destroyed in their town.

“Even as our people have not recovered from the earlier attack on our community by Omor militias, Omor people have again on July 25th, 2021, entered our farm lands, moving tractor machines into already cultivated farms of Anaku, uprooting and destroying crops. This is a continued provocation”, Madubuko lamented.

The Anaku people have appealed to Anambra State to quickly define the boundary between their community and Omor so as to ensure permanent resolution of the communal clash.