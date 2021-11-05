A former Head of State and chairman National Peace Committee, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), has called on the resident of Anambra State to maintain peace to ensure success in the November 6 governorship election.

Abdulsalami, in company with the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Kukah, gave the charge in an interview with newsmen after a visit to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the Government House, Asaba, yesterday.

He said that they were returning from Awka, the state capital, after signing a peace accord with governorship candidates for the poll.

He charged the people to maintain peace, knowing that there could only be a winner at a time.

“Bishop Matthew Kukah and I are coming from Awka. You know that Saturday is the governorship election in Anambra, and in our duty as the National Peace Committee, we went there to sign a peace accord with the contestants.

“As we always say, there must be peace because if there is no peace, there will be no country, there will be no state and there will be no election.

“So, it is absolutely necessary to ensure that there is peace and for the contestants, they must know that there can only be a winner.

“And they must take the outcome of the election in good faith. If the election is free and fair they must accept the result.

“If they have any misgiving, there are channels in the courts to seek redress.

“So, my appeal to the people of Anambra is to come out and vote for the candidate of their choice and for the candidates to accept the outcome of Saturday’s election if it is free and fair,” Abubakar said.

He, however, commended the Delta State government for sustaining peace in the state.

He said peace had enabled Governor Okowa to carry out developmental projects in the nooks and crannies of the state.