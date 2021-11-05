Nigerian Army (NA) has denied reports that troops deployed to support the Nigerian Police Force in tomorrow’s Anambra State governorship election were escorting buses filled with fake voters into the state.

The director Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, refuting the report said the Nigerian Army remains apolitical and professional in its deeds and conduct for the growth and development of democracy in Nigeria.

He said the video was part of efforts by conflict merchants to discredit the Nigerian Army’s constitutional role of aiding civil authority to provide internal security when called upon to do so.

He said “no soldier of the Nigerian Army indulged in escorting fake voters into Anambra State”.

Nwachukwu explained that the buses in question were conveying INEC permanent and adhoc staff for the election tasks in Anambra State which he said the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture has corroborated the position.

He, therefore, called on the general public to disregard the report, tagging it as ‘a misinformation’.

He said the Nigerian Army duty in the state is purely security-related and in support of the Nigeria Police, which is the lead security agency in the security architecture of electioneering.