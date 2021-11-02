Against the background of the coming governorship election in Anambra State and the prevailing security challenges, a former spokesperson of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Doyin Okupe, has called for dialogue with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Okupe in a press statement titled “Time To Make Peace with IPOB” yesterday and made available to LEADERSHIP called on the federal government to invite the leadership of the IPOB for dialogue on how there could be peace.

He described the Anambra State elections as “a security nightmare and a major cause for concern for many Nigerians.”

He said, “While one must of necessity concede to the federal government that it should not normally tolerate or succumb to internal threats to peace and good order, perhaps it’s now time to seek the seemingly elusive peace in the southeast.

“I have to call on the federal government at this point in our national history to invite the leadership of IPOB to a peace meeting to listen to the complaints of the youths from the southeast and see how a true solution can be negotiated.

“I say this as someone who was part of the government when Boko Haram was in its wake or infancy. The presumed might of the federal government made it look preposterous for the government to call a rag tag group to a negotiating table.

“Now after more than 10 years, thousands of deaths, human tragedies and millions of internal human displacements, and with billions of dollars down the drain, I am convinced that it was indeed an error not to have negotiated for peace ab initio.”

Okupe who had declared his intention to run for the presidential ticket of his party for the 2023 presidential election added: “Whether we like it or not, the IPOB has become an established ‘army of resistance’ for self-determination group in the southeast.

“Also, we must come to accept that the Biafra ideology has come to stay. Although it is self-evident that the major stakeholders of these movements are predominantly youths, the adults themselves share the concerns of these fighting youths even though they may prefer a different approach to achieving the same goals. Unfortunately also, concurrent events in the nation make the counsel of the elders untenable and therefore unacceptable to the warring youths.”

The former presidential spokesman said due to the heavy deployment of security personnel to the state, “to the average citizens in Anambra this militarization and over policing though inevitable, can nevertheless be comforting arguing that it might cause low turnout of voters for the Saturday poll.

“If this happens, the election itself becomes substantially flawed because a major ingredient of democratic suffrage, ‘free and fair’ will be absent,” Okupe said.