National chairman of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Chief Dan Nwanyanwu has said the party and its candidate, Dr Obiora Okonkwo are still in the race to win the November 6, governorship election in Anambra State.

Nwanyanwu stated this while debunking the rumour that the party is merging with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Anambra election following the defection of its erstwhile national leader and former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko to the PDP.

He said, “I want to say categorically and clearly too that the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP has not merged with any other political party in Nigeria.

“ZLP is still a political party, we have not merged and merging into another political party is not something done through the back door. A lot of people have expressed concern and some have carried rumours as in Anambra State that due to the exit of His Excellency, Olusegun Mimiko from our party to PDP, that the entire party has joined PDP, that is the biggest lie from the pit of hell.

“I am appealing to my members and telling them that they should ignore such false, hate speech from the people who are not comfortable with the strides we are making. They think, particularly in Anambra State, that they will get some mileage in the Saturday November 6 election. For those in Anambra State, we ZLP still have our candidate intact. Go and vote, don’t listen to rumours, there is no iota of truth in the information.”

Nwanyanwu said the party is repositioning for the 2023 general election and that actions will commence immediately after the Anambra election, adding that a lot of people are already joining the party.

“So, we are intact, a lot of people are joining the party, talking to us to be part of what we are doing. So how can we, when a lot of people are coming into our party and we are talking of merging. ZLP is still here and we have started preparing for 2023,” he added.