Ahead of the November 6 Anambra governorship election, Azubuike Echetebu, from Umuokpu town in Awka, has emerged as the Action Peoples Party (APP) candidate.

He scored 200 delegate votes. The primary election, which was held at the APP secretariat in Awka, the state capital was concluded in the wee hours of Monday.

The electoral committee chairman, Obed Agu, announced the result while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials led by Mary Yusuf, monitored the exercise.

Echetebu, who was elected unopposed after other contestants stepped down for him in a consensus decision, promised to take Anambra State to a new level.

He boasted that he will be the ‘David’ that will defeat Andy Uba, Charles Soludo and Valentine Ozigbo, who are governorship candidates of the APC, APGA and PDP respectively, to open Anambra to accelerated development driven by youthful energy.