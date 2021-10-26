National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd) has warned members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other parties who plan to foment trouble during the November 6 Anambra State election to have a rethink. He declared that the election would hold without any rancour.

He warned that no act of lawlessness would be accepted cautioning violent elements in the state not to do anything that would harm the process.

Monguno who disclosed this at a special meeting of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee On Election Security (ICCES) on the Anambra Governorship election yesterday in Abuja, stressed that the election would be more peaceful than Edo and Ondo elections.

The NSA said election is the number one legitimate expectation and right of every citizen which must not be denied.

Mongono who did not mince words while speaking on the need for a peaceful election said he did not think it would be helpful to anyone to go out and ignite something that might cause pain for the people of Anambra State.

Earlier, the chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission is determined to proceed with the Anambra State governorship election as scheduled.

Yakubu said the safety and protection of voters, its personnel, accredited observers, the media, and materials are cardinal considerations in the election.