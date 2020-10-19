By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has backed the reelection of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah as the duly elected chairman of Anambra State Football Association (FA) going by the August 2nd FA polls.

The sports ministry also advised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to follow their Statute and uphold the August 2nd Anambra FA elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

This follows invitation of all parties involved in the Anambra Election crisis to a resolution meeting in Abuja. The ministry of sports in a move to down the storm last Monday after the meeting promised to come out with their resolution.

In their response letter to end the Anambra State FA elections crisis, the ministry in a letter dated 15/10/2020 told the NFF to act in line with their own statute and uphold the election of the Anambra State FA.

The letter which was signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Gabriel Aduda, dated 15/10/2020 and titled:

“The Ministry of Sports advises the Nigeria Football Federation to uphold the results of the election conducted by the Anambra State Football Association, and also grievance should be channeled to the Electoral Committee in line with the NFF Statue and extant laws.” reads in parts,

Recall that the Electoral Committee headed by Jude Anyadufu conducted elections of the Anambra State Football Association on August 2nd. The Election produced Ifeanyi Ubah as winner and the Electoral Committee presented to him Certificate of Return.

The NFF on August 3rd rejected the results of the election and set up a Caretaker Committee to conduct another election on November 2nd, 2020.

The NFF action to set up a Caretaker Committee is against its own Statute which they confirmed in their letter to the Katsina Football Association that FIFA, CAF and NFF frowned at setting up a Caretaker Committee in an election matter. The letter was dated April 17th, 2019.

The second paragraph reads in part, “That FIFA, CAF, NFF and Katsina FA Statutes do not contemplate or provide for Caretaker Committee.”

With the Ministry’s intervention and observations, it is expected that the NFF will do the needful and put the crises to a permanent end.