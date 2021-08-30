Obiora Agbasimelo, governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, has declared his commitment towards building Nollywood Village in the state in order to make the state a filmmaking hub and create jobs for its teeming youths.

The multi-millionaire technocrat cum philanthropist and President, Oga Ndi Oga Solidarity Movement, stated this at his party mega rally at Onitsha, the commercial hub of the state on Saturday August 28, 2021.

The Oga Ndi Oga, as he is popularly called by his teeming supporters, reassured fillm industry stakeholders in the state that building a film village was part of his top agenda for the state, adding that such a project would create at least 5,000 jobs within the sector.

The rally was a sort of carnival as Nollywood stars from the South East declared their support for Agbasimelo in his bid towards repositioning the state.

Actors present at the event include Steve Eboh, Chinyere Wilfred, Chiwetalu Agu, Harry Bee, Victor Osuagwu,Destiny Etiko, as well as top Nollywood producers, Directors and distributors from the state.

The philanthropist politician had, through his foundation, unveiled multi-million naira revolving interest free loan for traders, artisans, small and medium scale business owners.

In addition, he takes care of medical bills for so many Nigerians with critical health issues, as well as initiating several poverty alleviation programmes to address the plight of widows and families.