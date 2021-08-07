The candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, Chief Ben Etiaba, has said that if elected as governor, he will deliver integrated infrastructure in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Saturday at the national headquarters of the party, Etiaba who noted that he would spearhead a servant-leadership in the state, said he would ensure there are no potholes on the state’s roads.

Etiaba, who recently resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said he would complete all abandoned infrastructure projects in the state.

To return the lost fortune of the state, he said he would use agriculture to curb unemployment and as well make it very attractive.

Etiaba also said he would motivate medical personnel at home and ensure that medical practitioners in Diaspora return home to practise.

According to him, “Women will have 50 per cent of appointees in my government if elected.

“Over the years I have mentored young Nigerians, If I become the governor of Anambra state. I will partner with the youths and share government 50-50 with the youths.

“I will also give priority to education, sport, and other vocational training that will return the fortune of the state.”

On transportation, he said he will provide a monorail to make transportation more flexible.

On aggrieved members of the party, he said, “As great leader will be an unifier not a divider. I welcome challenges. I will ensure that internal democracy is deepened in our party in Anambra.”

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the party said Etiaba joined AA on July 29, 2021 and became the governorship candidate of the party.

He said Etiaba asked for a waiver and the NEC of the party approved his request.