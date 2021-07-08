A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has been asked to tell Edozie Njoku, to cease parading himself as the national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

The court was also asked to declare that the appointment and/or election of the plaintiff in the matter, Chief Jude Okeke, as the acting national chairman of the party at meeting of the National Executive Committee of the party held on 15 June, 2015 is valid, lawful and in accordance with the Constitution of the party.

Also, the nomination of a former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, as the flag bearer of APGA, for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, has resulted into a separate law suit filed before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court.