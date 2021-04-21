BY OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

One of the 16 aspirants jostling for the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to contest the November 6, 2021 Anambra State gubernatorial election, Dr. Godwin Maduka, has promised to transform the state into a mini Nigeria’s if he becomes governor.

Dr. Maduka, a United States of America-based medical expert, made the promise on Wednesday, when he donated 25 Sienna space buses to the State chapter of the PDP to help mobilise support from across the state for the party to win the election.

He said he had all the necessary contacts within Nigeria and outside, especially in America, Europe and other developed countries that he would leverage on to transform Anambra State.

Receiving the governorship aspirant, chairman of the PDP in the state, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, assured that the party had not anointed aspirant, and will never do so for the November 6 governorship election.

He made it clear that the party’s candidate would emerge through a transparent primary election that must be fair and acceptable to all its aspirants, party faithful and the generality of Ndi Anambra.

He commended Dr. Maduka for donating 25 Sienna vehicles to the party and assured him that the vehicles would be effectively deployed for mobilising support for the victory of the party at the governorship election.

Nwobu said that the party’s 16 governorship aspirants have already undergone screening exercise at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, and that soon the result would be released.