Hours to the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, the national leadership of the party declared that it has dissolved all the executives in state chapter.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party said it dissolved the party executive committees after two court judgments were served the party, noting that it took the decision on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

The party, however, directed its South East Zonal Caretaker Committee to oversee and manage the affairs of the activities of the Anambra State chapter, pending when new executives will be elected for the state.

Recall that conflicting court judgements had emerged over the authentic leadership of the party in the state barely days to the party’s primary election.

But in a statement this morning, the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan said, “In view of the two judgments of the court served on the party, the National Working Committee (NWC), on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended) hereby dissolves all the executives in our Anambra state chapter.

“However, our processes towards electing a candidate for the purpose of the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election subsist.

“Our processes continue as we adopt a lawful process of allowing our eligible automatic delegates to carry out the responsibilities of electing our candidate for the governorship election.

“Accordingly, the governorship primary to elect our candidate for the Anambra governorship election holds as scheduled on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

“The PDP directs the South East Zonal Caretaker Committee of our party to oversee and manage the affairs of the activities of the Anambra state chapter of our party, pending when new executives will be elected for the state.

“All governorship aspirants on the platform of our party, leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and, supporters of our party as well as the people of Anambra state are guided accordingly.”

Meanwhile the party has appointed the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, to chair its governorship primaries holding on Saturday.

The party also picked the Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, as secretary of the electoral panel.

The primaries will produce the party’s candidate ahead of the November governorship election.

A notice on the party’s platform said: “The Anambra State Gubernatorial Primary Electoral Committee as approved by the PDP National Working Committee for the Saturday June 26, 2021 Guber Primary- HE. Dr. Samuel Ortom – Chairman; HE. Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed – Member; Rt. Hon George Kaika – member; Hajiya Habiba Muhammed Deen – Member; and HE. Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu – Secretary.”

